Hunting With Sixguns

Surprise!

The shot was as perfect as the day. It seemed like an eternity as the flat-nosed bullet made its way to the target and I waited to hear the satisfying whomp as the bullet hit. Instead I heard clang!, for this critter was a steel ram and I was shooting long-range silhouettes. While I was active in silhouettes in the 1980s this happened hundreds of times as I, and thousands of others, successfully took on chickens, pigs, turkeys and rams. Silhouetting taught us a lot about long-range shooting, however most of what we did did not transfer positively to the hunting field unless we were really paying attention.

It’s one thing to shoot a steel animal at a measured distance, standing still, allowing time for the shooter to assume the Creedmore position, with a known gun and load. Silhouetting was and is a wonderful, satisfying sport for handgunners. However it

would be more realistic for the handgun hunter if the targets actually had a kill zone.

In the game fields bullet placement is critical; on steel critters a hit is a hit. I took many rams with perfect shoulder shots, however I also took them with horn shots, ham shots, gut shots, leg shots and even shots which, had they been ewes, would have

been complete misses. It didn’t matter. As long as the ram went down, the shot counted. We don’t have this forgiving situation in the game fields. Bad shots remain bad shots, often allowing animals to escape to die a painful, lingering death. The two equal first rules of hunting are: (1) Use enough gun, and (1A) Respect the animal being hunted.