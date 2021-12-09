Ichthyophobia

Nature Versus Nurture

I am a product of my environment. When Jaws came out I was nine years old. With the benefit of hindsight, that big mechanical shark looked like some kind of comical epileptic rubber submarine, but it sure got my attention back in 1975.

I grew up in the Mississippi Delta. We admittedly had a relative dearth of sharks there — but we did have the next best thing.

I’ve never been terribly good at it, but I can water ski. Our weekend getaway was DeSoto Lake a few miles outside of town. DeSoto Lake is an oxbow lake that used to be part of the Mississippi River before the vagaries of fate and hydrology cut a fresh channel. Now DeSoto Lake remains connected with the Mighty Mississippi. It is a massive freshwater lake with some comparably massive freshwater fish.

I once leapt into the lake, donned my skis, and waited patiently for the boat to putter far forward enough to take the slack out of the rope. The water was deep, dark and black. Something enormous and slimy rubbed across my right leg. At that moment an alligator gar roughly the size of a Winnebago breached right alongside me. I still recall seeing deep green scales — each about the size of a golf ball — as the ghastly thing slid past.

Google claims there has never been a documented case of an alligator gar attacking a human. The record gar ever caught weighed 327 pounds and stretched 8 feet 5 inches long. The one I was apparently swimming with seemed at least twice that.

I’ve honestly never really been right since then. As an adult I appreciate this fear is irrational, but I nonetheless cannot swim in a swimming pool if I can’t see the bottom. DeSoto Lake is attached to the Mississippi River which is attached to the Gulf of Mexico which is attached to the ocean proper. That means those gosh awful huge Great White Sharks could technically get from the Great Barrier Reef to DeSoto Lake without having to hitchhike or hail an uber.