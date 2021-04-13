DAO Autos

The ’70s and particularly the early ’80s saw the “high capacity nine” becoming the gun of choice among cocaine cowboys and gangbangers, and police unions sought firepower parity. Fearing cocked and locked guns, chiefs who adopted autos mostly limited them to traditional double actions, which self-cocked after the first shot and required a decocking lever to be hit when the shooting ended. Cops unaccustomed to these guns occasionally fired in the line of stressful duty and forgot to decock, creating a safety problem setting the stage for negligent discharges. The solution? The DAO semi-auto.

When in the late ’80s through early ’90s the two largest municipal police departments in the U.S. finally authorized semi-autos for their rank and file, both went DAO. Then and now, NYPD’s 36,000 officers have been limited to the S&W 5946, the SIG P226 DAO, and the GLOCK with super-heavy (12-lb.) NY-2 trigger. Chicago PD’s 13,000 sworn pistol packers were initially limited to DAO hammer-fired guns by Beretta, Ruger, SIG and S&W, with GLOCKs and other striker guns not authorized until considerably later.

Beretta, SIG and S&W were the main purveyors of police duty pistols, and they all saw the rapid ascent of their new arch-competitor GLOCK — in part due to ATF classifying the GLOCK as DAO. S&W designed the one with the best trigger — light, smooth and relatively short, but lacking second strike capability because the slide had to cycle to re-set the trigger.

The DAO Beretta, the D-series, had a long but lighter pull thanks to a lighter mainspring. It had second strike capability, that is, it gave a chance to light off a misfired cartridge without racking the slide. SIG took a similar approach with their DAO variation of the P226, followed by HK with their first such variant of the USP. Unfortunately, these latter had trigger pulls most found sub-optimal.

H&K and SIG got the message which led to hybrid, quasi-DAO service pistols.