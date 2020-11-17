Hands-Free Handiness

It may seem like a small thing, but the pocket clip is exceptionally good — large and strong. Clip the light to a pocket and the XT will be there when you need it. A side benefit: the clip keeps the light from rolling more than half a turn if it’s set down on an uneven surface such as the hood of a car or a camp table. If you don’t want it the clip can be readily removed.

The Tactical Light Case is an option and one I highly recommend. It’s easily adjusted to fit different belt widths and rotates through 12 click-stop positions. It lets you position the light to illuminate your work while keeping both hands free. If you need the light in hand, just draw it from the carrier. The carrier clips on or off the belt so you can remove it and use it to hold the light in position while you change a tire or field-dress a buck.

The XT comes with a lifetime warranty and ships with a rechargeable battery, charge cords for a provided AC wall charger or for vehicle use, the pocket clip and a well-made zipper travel/storage case. Run time is rated at 3.5 hours. The XT is 6.25″ long and weighs 6.72 oz. with battery installed.

Current MSRP is $171, which for the quality and utility it provides I consider very good value.

For more info: ASP-USA.com

