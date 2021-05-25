Man Often Underestimates the Power of God

The patrol leader appreciated that this was about to get sideways, so we made our way to the military crest of the nearest hill, just shy of the summit, and hunkered down. Any lower and we would have to worry about flash floods. Any higher and we’d be lightning bait.

We all huddled together in a modest group. I pulled the drawstring on my poncho such that the hood closed to a small hole. I then wrapped the edges of the thing underneath me, and settled in to wait it out.

Fortunately the rain was warm. However, there was so much of it that it was actually painful through the poncho. The gusts were pummeling, while the racket cacophonous. After a bit the wind died down and the lightning started.

Not unlike artillery, the visceral effect lightning has on the human psyche is a function of proximity. In this case the bolts struck the treeless earth like Mk82 five hundred pounders, splitting the sky with each successive impact. You could feel the shock and smell the ozone. Curiosity got the better of me, so I pulled my hood down so that one eye was able to peer outwards unimpeded.

Though it was only mid-afternoon it was by now unnaturally dark. This particular area had been trod by generations of soldiers, and the detritus of such littered the place. While this meant craters, trenches, and fighting positions aplenty, it also meant copious wire obstacles. Tanglefoot and concertina liberally crisscrossed the countryside.

While I was studying my surroundings, a lightning bolt struck a nearby thick roll of concertina wire. Sparks and white-hot dancing fire lit up the dull gray like a strobe. The rolls of wire, each connected one to another, jumped about the hilltop like some kind of living thing. The cumulative effect was to scare the holy bejeebers out of me.

A moment before I had been a soldier in the army of the most powerful nation on earth, heavily armed and supported by the most advanced killing technology mankind could conjure. Now I felt very small. There was no armor or similar human contrivance that could protect a man from such as that.