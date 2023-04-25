Mass Media Gun Reports Are a Disinformation Campaign

Disinformation

The difference between misinformation and disinformation is intent. Misinformation includes honest mistakes and errors, but once published, circulates with a life of its own. You see this all the time in lamestream writing — getting terms wrong, thinking guns actually “spray” bullets and using statistics from discredited sources. When that’s done deliberately, presenting a misleading picture of the world, that’s disinformation, a horrible abuse of the public trust. Reporters and editors who do that should have their licenses revoked. But of course, they are “unlicensed operators,” something they want the public to hate — when it relates to gun ownership. For themselves, “We don’t need no stinking permits.”

A policy advisor who survived the Holocaust worked with one of the most vigilant groups in the gun debate, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership (JPFO.org). Mr. Dov Marhoffer told chilling stories about his childhood experiences with his mom in a Ukrainian prison camp. That is hidden from view. Instead, we hear of the wonderful, revered, armed Ukrainian freedom fighters who can do no wrong, and they’re “with us.” Don’t look behind the curtain where you’ll learn they were among the most vicious of Nazi allies running extermination centers. Their current Azov Battalion is a neo-Nazi wing complete with recognizable but not quite swastika insignias.

Dov gave lectures right up to when he departed the Earth in 2022. He would tell audiences, “No vun vas killed in de Holocaust!” with that thick and distinct accent that was his trademark. When the slack jaws in the room recovered, he would continue, “Dey ver murdered!” The point drove home with enormous clarity. It’s a point our Fourth Estate, those mass-media scoundrels hiding behind the First Amendment, deliberately avoid.

Our problem, dear colleagues, is not guns on the street, which don’t even exist there. The media keeps getting that deliberately wrong — arms are in peoples’ homes. It is psychopathic criminals who are on the streets without sufficient balance from law enforcement or even citizen resistance. Firearms are tucked away, where they stand ready to repel invaders of the foreign or domestic sort. That sense of preparedness, and all the good that guns do, is crucified by intolerant, non-inclusive, deceitfully aggressive perpetrators hiding in plain sight. Illegally armed criminals, definitely on the streets, are simply ignored.

Award-winning author, writer, consultant and musician Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. Now writing his 15th book, Why Science May Be Wrong, see his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

