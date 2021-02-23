Field Feedback

What really counts is how they perform in the field. The first actual shooting with an RDS-equipped service pistol is believed to have happened in 2017. Police1.com published an article by Jason Wuestenberg on a survey of actual police shootings with RDS pistols done by the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors’ Association. He reported, “To date, there have been 75 rounds fired with only 39 hits, which is a 52% hit ratio. This is higher than the national average (typically well below 40% depending on the source). However, one incident had a high miss count — 23 rounds fired and only three hits from 11–15 yards away. Without this incident, the hit ratio jumps to 69%.”