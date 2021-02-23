For Example

It has been reported that SOG, the elite Special Operations Group of the U.S. Marshal’s service, has adopted the Staccato P, a 9mm double-stack 1911 style pistol. And what else might that high-performance pistol have? The NRA reports, “Topping the slide is Leupold’s DeltaPoint Pro red-dot sight, backed up by the Universal Optic System from Dawson Precision — co-witnessing iron sights pairing a black notch rear with a fiber-optic front.”

A number of other law enforcement agencies have put red dot sights on the duty sidearms of their SWAT teams as standard equipment. Many departments have authorized them for plainclothes duty and uniform patrol, too, usually on privately owned or department approved handguns.

Conspicuous among these is the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, which has long had a very broad policy of optional handguns, and indeed requires all their officers to buy their own. LVMPD covers a tough city where the cops get into a lot of gunfights, and dashcam and bodycam videos of some of their shootings show an increasing number of optical sights on their duty pistols.

The Houston Police Department patrols the fourth largest city in the nation, with a population of over 2 million. They have been experimenting with RDS on duty pistols for a while, and by the time you read this will have graduated their first entire recruit class trained and qualified with Red Dot Sights on their service pistols.