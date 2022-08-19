One Policeman's Custom Revolver

Wyatt Earp. The name resonates through American history, and not just among peace officers. Stuart Lake’s biography Wyatt Earp, Frontier Marshal established him as a national legend when it was published in 1931, a couple of years after Earp’s death in California. It was this book that first discussed Earp’s special Colt .45 revolver with extra-long barrel, the Buntline Special.

The story went that E.Z.C. Judson, a novelist and show promoter who specialized in Western Frontier themes and wrote under the nom de plume of Ned Buntline, presented these special Colts to five ace Dodge City lawmen: Charlie Basset, Neil Brown, Bill Tilghman, Bat Masterson and of course, Earp, in 1876.

According to Lake, Judson, “Sent to the Colt’s factory for five special forty-five caliber sixguns of regulation single-action style, but with barrels four inches longer than standard — a foot in length — making them eighteen inches over all. Each gun had a demountable walnut rifle stock, with a thumbscrew arrangement to fit the weapon for a shoulder-piece in longrange shooting.”

Lake wrote, “ ‘There was a lot of talk in Dodge about the specials slowing us on the draw,’Wyatt recalled. ‘Bat and Bill Tilghman cut off the barrels to make them standard length, but Bassett, Brown and I kept ours as they came. Mine was my favorite over any other gun.’”