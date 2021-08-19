I was such a child. Why does the military let children do such grownup things? It’s likely because adults have too much sense. With experience comes wisdom, and with wisdom comes restraint. Young men are not renowned for their restraint.

We didn’t have names. My roster number was C174. C173 was a nice kid from Puerto Rico.

I just wanted the funny hat. It is amazing what young men will do for a funny hat. One guy had a heat stroke and died. Fort Benning, Georgia in August has got to be the hottest place on earth. In retrospect he clearly should have quit. However, it was an undeniably cool hat.

The Army dealt with the heat by making us drink lots of really warm water. They also periodically ran us underneath a long line of shower heads that got us all thoroughly soaked. We then immediately went back to the sawdust pit to roll around. The Airborne instructors, Black Hats in the vernacular, called us granola bars. It’s been 36 years, and I still think I have a little sawdust lingering in the crevices.

The runs were bad, though I have had worse. It was, however, all for a purpose. A group of disparate strangers is just a mob. That same group subjected to a great deal of collective misery becomes a tribe. The Army is really good at making tribes.