Fifty-six years ago, I embarked on my career as a handloader focused solely on the .38 Special for an S&W K38. Today, I’m loading for handguns chambered for 25 different cartridges ranging from .32 Auto to .45 Colt.

My very first reloading manual, Lyman Reloading Handbook #44 (1967), is still on my desk. Along with it is their new one, #51 (2022). Handbook #44 lists 34 choices for all smokeless powders, of which pistol powders amounted to 13. Handbook #51 lists 152 smokeless powders. At least 55 could be termed “pistol powders.” By “pistol powders,” I’m referring to those usable in repeating handguns like revolvers and semi-autos, not the single-shot hand cannons, many of which are chambered for full-power rifle cartridges.

Surely all of you readers have heard the modern cliché, “Too much information!” Well, I paraphrase that to mean “too many pistol powders.” Life was simple back in 1966. The older gents who helped me get started in reloading said, “Just get a can of Bullseye and use 2.7 to 3.0 grains with 148- to 158-grain cast bullets.” What to start with today? I would be hopelessly lost. Also, powders cost enough now that most of us can’t just buy pound after pound of different types for experimentation. That’s where we few gun ’riters enter the picture. We’re supposed to try powders and report the results. Still, it’s virtually impossible to try all 55 of today’s smokeless “pistol powders,” even with the companies helping us out with supplies to work with as long as we don’t get greedy.

So, here’s my take on pistol powders after 56 years of using them to load several hundred thousand rounds. (I stopped keeping track in 1980 after exceeding 80,000.)

For accuracy at velocities up to about 750 to 850 fps, Bullseye and W231, aka HP38, are winners. That’s speaking of most handgun cartridges from .32 Auto to .45 Colt. My experience with Red Dot is more limited, but it’s been the top accuracy performer for me in .45 Auto-Rim and .44 Special at the before-mentioned velocity levels.

Although now, in my senior years, I have no need for magnum revolvers, but when I did, my favorite was 2400. During one of my early “projects,” I was able to get 50-yard five-shot machine rest groups reliably of 1.5″ with an S&W Model 29 .44 Magnum using 2400. I’ve always considered handgun loads giving 850 to 1,000 fps as “service loads.” For such, my top pick is Unique or Hodgdon’s Universal.