Playin' Favorites: .357 Magnum SAAs

New Model

The Old Model would last until 1972, when it was replaced by the New Model Blackhawk. Not only was the .357 Blackhawk given a transfer bar safety making it the first single action to be carried safely fully loaded, it was also made larger and built on a .44 Magnum frame. I’ve never cared for the size of the New Model .357 Blackhawk, however, a pair of 45/8″ stainless steel New Models are favorites of Diamond Dot. I guess she isn’t tied to the past as much as I am. When Ruger chambered the stainless-steel Vaquero in .357, I had Gary Reeder cover a pair of these in cattle brands for her and finished the package with buffalo horn Eagle Grips Gunfighters. One New Model I do like is the Bisley. Mine has been tuned and expertly finished in bright blue by Gary Reeder, who also fitted it with an extra cylinder in .356 GNR. This wildcat is a .41 Magnum necked down the .357 giving the power of the .357 Maximum in a standard sized cylinder.

In recent years Ruger has combined the past with the present by resurrecting the original .357 Blackhawk with the 50th Anniversary Model of 2005. While this .357 is a New Model, it’s the same size as the original, including the Colt-style and size grip frame, which is now steel. I really like this new version of the .357 Blackhawk and have had it fitted with checkered rosewood grips complete with the black eagle medallion.

Recently Ruger dropped their .44 Magnum sized Vaquero, replacing it with the Colt SAA-sized New Vaquero. Available in .357 Magnum, it makes a dandy Perfect Packin’ Pistol with a few modifications. I did away with the original barrel replacing it with a properly marked Flat-Top barrel cut to 45/8″ and fitted with one of Hamilton Bowen’s windage adjustable front sights, a Bisley style hammer and trigger from Ron Power, and exotic wood grips from Larry Caudill. The front sight will be filed to allow point of aim shooting of heavy cast bullets.

In 1983 Freedom Arms began producing the finest SA to ever come from a factory. Those first guns were chambered in .454 Casull followed by .44 Magnum and then .357 Magnum. The full-sized Model 83 is a five-shooter and when fitted with a scope makes an excellent hunting sixgun, especially for head shooting Texas turkeys. In 1997 Freedom Arms scaled down the Model 83 to come up with the Model 97, which is slightly smaller than a Colt SA while still being a bona fide six-shooter. The Model 97 is offered in both adjustable sighted and fixed sighted versions. Just like its older and heavier brother, it is superbly accurate.

With fewer SA models to choose from than found among double action .357 Magnums it’s easier, but only slightly so, to choose a favorite. My heart says pick the original .357 Blackhawk while my head says Freedom Arms. I’m glad I have both of them.

Subscribe To American Handgunner