Playin’ Favorites: .45 ACP / .45 Auto Rim Sixguns

Intersection

Something did happen just before Winan’s second book was published, which actually served to blend the new service pistol and the old reliable sixgun. When our troops marched off to Europe in 1917, we simply did not have enough 1911 Government Models to go around, nor could we produce them fast enough.

An engineer at S&W came up with the idea of using half-moon clips to be able to adopt the rimless .45 ACP to revolver use. S&W chambered their Second Model Hand Ejector to the service cartridge as did Colt with their New Service. Both models had 5½” barrels and are known as 1917 models. The half-moon clips not only provided proper head spacing, they also allowed easy extraction of the empty cases as the .45 ACP had no rim for the extractor to contact. In an emergency, it was possible to fire the .45 ACP in an S&W 1917 as the mouth of the case would contact a ledge inside the cylinder. This did not work with the Colt as the first guns were bored completely through. Without the half-moon clip, the Colt 1917s were useless.

After the war, many 1917s became surplus and were available to the shooting public. Half-moon clips can be bent or lost, and it takes time to snap loaded cartridges into place. It’s also difficult to remove empties without proper tools. In 1920 Remington added a rim to the .45 Auto cartridge case and quite appropriately called the new round the .45 Auto Rim. Now those 1917 sixguns worked just like any other revolver.

Today, we have clips that hold two, three, or six .45 ACP rounds as well as several very handy tools for placing cartridges in and out of these clips as well. For those who prefer the rimmed case, Black Hills offers .45 AR loaded ammunition, and excellent brass cases for reloading are available from Starline.