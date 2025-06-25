Playin’ Favorites: The WCF Sixguns

The Winchester Centerfire (WCF) sixgun cartridges actually started in the Winchester Model 1873 levergun. Even though they were originally rifle cartridges, they fitted nicely into the Colt SAA. It made a lot of sense to have a levergun and sixgun chambered in the same cartridge in the last quarter of the 19th century. Actually, it still does, which is why leverguns in .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum, especially, are so popular.

Five years after Winchester brought forth the .44 WCF, mostly known these days as the .44-40, in the Model ’73 levergun, Colt chambered their popular Single Action Army in the same cartridge. Meanwhile, Winchester necked down the .44-40 to .40 caliber and called it the .38 Winchester Centerfire. In 1884, Colt began offering the Single Action Army in the new .38 WCF. The .44-40 is basically a .45 necked down to .43. A bottleneck cartridge feeds much more smoothly through the action of a levergun.

The most popular chambering in the Colt Single Action Army in the 1st Generation run from 1873-1940 was the .45 Colt, followed by the .44-40, and then the .38-40 came in third with about 30 other chamberings filling out the balance. With all the excellent straight-walled sixgun cartridges we have, such as the .44 Special, .45 Colt, .44 Magnum, and .41 Magnum, I cannot come up with a single practical reason for the existence in the 21st century of the .44-40 and/or .38-40.

But does shooting always have to be practical? Sometimes, we do things just because they’re fun and/or connect with past history. The .44 and .38 WCFs do both. We now have access to high-quality leverguns, which are replicas of the Winchester 1873 and Winchester 1892, and they add to the fun of shooting and the connection with the past when chambered in .44-40 or .38-40 as a companion carbine to the Colt Single Action. I’ve hunted a lot with a .44-40 sixgun and have yet to have any deer-sized game or jackrabbit complain because it wasn’t a .44 Special or .44 Magnum, and the .38-40 will always have a special place in my sixgunnin’ heart as my first centerfire sixgun more than 55 years ago was a 4¾” Colt SAA .38 WCF circa 1900.