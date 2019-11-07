Pronunciation Woez

If a gunwriter ever worries whether anyone actually reads his stuff, he should try writing a sentence such as this:



I blasted the big ol’ mulie through the front shoulders with a 180-grain boolit from my venerable ’06. He dropped as though hit by the Hammer of Thor.



Such a sentence would drive most gun magazine readers to distraction. “Mulie” for mule deer is a term I hate. Why not say moosie or elkie or grizzly? Oh wait, grizzly is correct. There’s another lesson, if you’re going to lecture on grammar or spelling you better never make a mistake. “Front shoulders” is redundant as animals don’t have rear shoulders. “Boolits” for bullets is okay if you are writing dialog of a conversation among a group of morons. Apparently the only time the word “venerable” is used is when discussing old cartridges. And Odin preserve me from the Hammer of Thor.



Of the various sins a gun writer can commit, saying clip instead of magazine is about the worst. I remember an editor — it may have been Roy — suggesting an autocorrect filter for every column and article to automatically change any overlooked “clip” to “magazine.” I said, what if I write a sentence and it comes out reading, “I was watching a film magazine of a secretary wearing a hair magazine making a chain of paper magazines.” Roy said, “If you do, I’ll bash you over the earhole with a loaded 30-round AR magazine the next time we meet.”