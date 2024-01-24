Softly Screaming

It’s my wife’s birthday. She’s an artist. To celebrate, I took her to the Shiloh National Battlefield.

I know what you’re thinking. Taking my wife to a battlefield for her birthday is a bit like buying her an AR-15 with my name engraved on the side. Such would be the pinnacle of egocentrism. However, this is actually how she wanted to spend the day. The sweeping vistas and manicured hills are so very paintable.

I naturally brought a folding chair and my laptop. We are arrayed in the shade of a massive sweeping oak. A dove’s mournful call sets the tone. The buzz of distant insects adds a sort of pastoral white noise. I am comfortable having enjoyed a wholesome breakfast this morning. And yet, something just doesn’t feel right.

It is this dirt, this accursed Tennessee soil. We venerate this place because of what it has seen, what it has endured. While it is gorgeous and peaceful today, some 161 years ago, this beautiful space was something altogether different.

In April 1862, these lush hills were enveloped in white smoke from massed musketry and cannon. General Albert Sidney Johnston’s Confederate Army of Mississippi faced off against U.S. Grant’s Army of the Tennessee. There resulted a most ghastly bloodletting.

Nearly 24,000 Americans fell … in two days. In terms of raw shredded meat, the Battle of Shiloh was one of the bloodiest battles of the American Civil War. The end result was a Federal victory, but at such tremendous cost. More Union troops were made casualties than Confederates, but the Yankees had people to lose. Time has sanitized the gore and horror, but this sacred dirt will never again be the same.