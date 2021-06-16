Vermin Exodus

The grass thereabouts was perhaps waist deep and speckled throughout with isolated cedar trees, several of them a couple dozen feet high. When the hot Oklahoma wind added its mischief to the mix the blaze blossomed like Trump’s temper. When overcome, the trees exploded like bombs.

It is simply breathtaking to appreciate how many small creatures call your basic patch of Oklahoma grassland home. A modest dirt road bisected this enormous prairie, but the fire cleared this impediment with ease. I got to this failed firebreak just in time to see a veritable horde of rats, mice and similar displaced vermin running for their lives.

One rangy rat of simply epic proportions stopped in the road not 10 meters from where I stood. For a pregnant moment we just stared at each other. His beady little eyes said flatly, “I really, really hate you, man,” before he scampered off.

At that point we had a decision to make. We could load up our vehicles and make haste, all the while fabricating some plausible cover story to use when the next day it was determined we had incinerated the preponderance of the American Midwest. We opted instead to do the right thing and fetch the Fire Brigade.

While awaiting the professionals, I waded into the conflagrating grass and single-handedly rescued the range facility’s port-a-john from a certain fiery doom. I would be reticent to use the appellation hero myself in describing my actions that fateful day. However, I would not much object should others choose to do so.

The pumper truck made short work of the carnage. I ultimately incinerated maybe four acres. Nothing of substance was destroyed, though I did struggle to explain the liberated GI-issue rocket flare to the firemen. They sighed, and I didn’t go to jail. A grand time was had by all … except for the rat. His day kind of sucked.

Subscribe To American Handgunner