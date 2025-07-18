The Repurposed War Bear

War is the most horrible of human pursuits. It is worse than murder, divorce, or greed. It takes a nation’s young people — their most precious, useful, productive commodity — and then squanders them for some cause or other. War is the very embodiment of waste.

Tragically, war is also a necessity. Ours is a broken species. There is a darkness in the human heart that must be confronted lest the entire planet descend into anarchy and chaos. However, doing so is innately terrifying.

Young men have gone off to war since the very dawn of time. They band together with like-minded mates and form such extraordinary, portable tribes. These tribes embody great power. However, there is a spiritual component to this curious tribalism. This neo-pagan spirituality often manifests in the form of strange talismans.