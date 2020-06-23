The Sixguns Of Milt Morrison

Shootists
In 1986 I invited a dozen sixgunners to gather with me in Wyoming for a week of shooting and sharing. We had such a good time we decided to make this an annual event and “The Shootists” was officially formed. Since that time The Shootists have met annually and they have twice honored me with special sixguns.
In 1995 Milt Morrison was commissioned to build a special sixgun for me as “Shootist of the Decade.” Starting with a Ruger New Model Blackhawk .45, Milt totally tuned the action, fitted a new front sight, finished this special sixgun in his Black Diamond finish with gold embellishments, and our mutual friend Dave Wayland made the custom grips. The top strap is engraved: “In Memory of Deacon Deason” who was the founder of BearHug Grips and a very special friend and Shootist.
Then in 2014 friends in the industry honored me with a banquet and I was again presented with a special sixgun from The Shootists, also built by Milt Morrison. This is also a Ruger New Model Blackhawk .45 albeit this time it’s a Bisley Model patterned after Milt’s Western Hunter package. It is of course totally tuned, fitted with a new front sight, finished in Black Diamond bluing with a case hardened frame and gold embellishments.
The gold lettering is a very special touch that includes my “4Fs” — Faith, Family, Friends and Firearms — engraved on the cylinder. The whole package is topped off with custom grips with my initials. Both of these .45s are cherished sixguns and the only problem will be figuring out which grandkids they will go to.