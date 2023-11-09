Chasing A Stalker

The Transformation

Stalkers start out as .44 Magnum Ruger Super Blackhawks with 10.5” barrels. The barrels are cut down to 8 3/8” and ported, reducing felt recoil. Then, they are given an inverted crown job. Sling studs are added to the barrel and grip frame so the Stalker can be conveniently carried. Cylinder chambers are numbered, so tuning and keeping track of how each chamber shoots is easier.

Ken had an old SSK T’SOB base lying around the shop and recycled it for my gun. A black Leupold 2X fixed power scope was mounted using four Leupold rings. Yes, four! This provides both function and style the Mag-Na-Port way. You can’t appreciate the inertia a scoped handgun produces on the scope until you shoot it. This scope isn’t going anywhere!

The hammer, trigger and base pin head are highly polished, along with accent stripes on the muzzle and cylinder. The rest of the gun is velvet honed to a satin finish.

Remember, Mag-na-port is just outside Motor City (Detroit), and keeping with the tradition of big shiny chrome bumpers, grills and lights trimmed out in chrome, the Stalker reflects the city from which it’s from. Besides, it’s a tradition started by Larry Kelly and feels right. Ken times and tunes the gun to perfection, giving it a creep-free 2.5 lb. trigger break.

Later, Stalkers were made using S&W model 29s, 629s and Freedom Arms model 83s.