Vantage Point: Reloading Science: Don‘t Crimp My Style

Why Crimp?

Before diving in, let’s discuss the “why” behind the crimping thing. It’s really, really important for bullets to remain in their original and specified position in the cartridge case.

If a bullet gets pushed into the cartridge case, even a little, firing pressure can reach unsafe levels. Remember, every load recipe is carefully designed to fall within safe pressure limitations based on a calculated volume determined by the case’s interior and the base of a bullet seated to its proper depth. When a bullet is set back into the case, there is less available volume for the same amount of powder burn. All else the same, less volume translates to higher-than-planned pressure — kind of like putting a small nozzle on a hose or tightening your belt three extra notches.

Conversely, sometimes a bullet moves the other way. If a cartridge is too long because the bullet is sticking too far out the front end of the case, it may not fit in the magazine or chamber properly. Sometimes the projectile will get stuck in the rifling on chambering, causing the cartridge to come apart. Bullets in revolver cylinders may jam the cylinder’s ability to rotate freely.

Bullets in cartridges waiting to be fired (in a revolver cylinder or semi-auto magazine) are subject to all sorts of g-forces forward and back like recoil, slides slamming into cartridge bases and all that, so it’s essential to ensure bullets are firmly locked into place in the cartridge case.