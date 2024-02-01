If you give typewriters to an infinite number of monkeys, eventually, one of them is going to write War and Peace, word for word. If you gather 2,500 outdoor industry manufacturers and give each one of them an exhibit booth at the SHOT Show, you’re going to create a line precisely 13.9 miles long. That’s a real number, and I walked all of it, wearing a suit, carrying a briefcase, and, at least at the beginning, tie, until I about passed out from exertion. The other thing you’ll find is there’s a lot of cool and useful gear just waiting to be discovered.

You’re going to be hearing a lot from us in the coming days and weeks about the new mainstream products, including guns, holsters and ammo. But one of my very favorite SHOT Show experiences is to discover the lesser-known but equally cool and useful peripheral products. My annual habit for SHOT Show Day One is to beeline for the “basement” level, where all the first-time, smaller, and generally newer companies set up their wares. But this year, I got some help.

The folks at Condor Outdoor make a “bigly” variety of gear. Think packs, bags, all and anything MOLLE-compatible, concealed carry clothing, and much, much more. Think of stuff for everyday heroes, and you get the idea. As a result, they tend to have solid relationships with all the companies who make stuff to put in the infinite number of pockets and pouches provided by Condor. To make a long story short, this year, the company created a “gear extravaganza” to showcase some of what’s on the market. I thought it might be fun and educational to share some of the useful stuff currently available.