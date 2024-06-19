Two Approaches To IWB Leather

Barranti Leather Direct Line Summer Classic

With this model, “Doc” Barranti has taken a more minimalist approach to IWB carry. This “inside-out” leather rig features a single, fixed (no snap) leather belt loop. You can order various loop sizes, including 1.25, 1.5 and 1.75″. The inside-out design (smooth side of the leather inside the pouch and the rough side on the exterior of the holster. This not only provides a smooth surface against your gun but adds carry stability as the rough leather maintains a light friction relationship with your clothing. The holster mouth is reinforced with an extra strip of heavy leather to ensure easy reholstering.

Models are available for 1911s or sixguns (Ruger or Colt). When ordering for 1911s, you can specify railed or no-rail models. Of course, with IWB carry, the longer barrel and slide are concealed “for free” as they’re inside the pants, so one really only needs to conceal the grip exposed above the beltline and the belt loop. I’ve been testing this one with a Springfield Armory Ronin 10mm and SA TRP .45 ACP. Both are full-sized, heavy guns, but the Barranti supports and conceals them with ease.

BarrantiLeather.com