It’s no secret cops have gone heavily to the 9mm in the last few years, but not everyone understands why.

If you’re a gun person who keeps up with the news, you’ve noticed a swing back to the 9mm pistol from the .40 S&W, the old but reliable .45, the .357 SIG and the .45 GAP. I say “swing back” because this isn’t the first time the 9mm was America’s predominant police service pistol caliber.

In 1967, the Illinois State Police became the first major agency to adopt an auto as standard issue, the 9mm S&W Model 39. That ripple didn’t become a wave until the early 1980s, with Connecticut State Police adopting the 9mm Beretta and New Jersey troopers issuing the HK P7 9mm. As duty autos swept the country through the ’80s, trend-setting LAPD and LA County Sheriffs standardized the 9mm, too. That big wave of autos was the 9mm … at first.

There were enough “stopping failures” with the 9mm to convince many departments to go to the .45 instead. In 1990, S&W and Winchester together introduced the .40 S&W, which was short enough a cartridge to fit 9mm platforms but still carry more rounds than the longer, fatter .45 ACP cartridge would allow. This “compromise factor” made the .40 S&W the most popular standard issue police round for about 20 years.

In the second decade of the 21st Century, FBI put out the word their tests had determined the 9mm was as effective ballistically as anything else and had other advantages, and the 9mm tsunami splashed across the USA.