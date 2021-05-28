YOU’VE BEEN HAD

In a recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute, it was revealed only 30% of MSNBC viewers and only 22% of those who watch CNN “correctly estimated the number of homicides committed with rifles as between 100 and 500” on an annual basis.

Alarmingly, 43% of CNN viewers and 40% of MSNBC viewers think rifles are used in more than 500 homicides every year. Eighteen percent (18%) of those surveyed believe more than 1,000 people are murdered each year with rifles.

Only 19% of Fox News viewers think rifles are used in more than 500 homicides each year, the survey discovered.

I make a habit of reminding readers that only a fraction of all homicides in any given year are committed with rifles. That’s not me talking, it’s the FBI Uniform Crime Report, which is available online. Just use a search engine to look it up.

No wonder hordes of people blindly subscribe to the nonsense that so-called “assault rifles” should be banned. They are frequently described as “weapons of war” (they’re not) or demonized as “high power killing machines” when a typical hunting rifle is far more powerful.

The survey was conducted April 29 – May 3 by contacting 2,000 likely U.S. voters. That’s double the usual 1,000 people contacted for opinion polls, with a margin of sampling error at +/- 2 percentage points and a 95% level of confidence.

Could it be that some news outlets over-sensationalize stories involving semi-auto rifles?

Remember this name: Justin Haskins. He is the Heartland Institute’s editorial director and research fellow. He had this to say: “There is a strong correlation between a likely voter’s favorite television news outlet and his or her understanding of basic facts about police shootings and homicides involving rifles.”

“Viewers who identified CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, or NBC as their ‘favorite’ TV news outlet are significantly more likely to overestimate the number of homicides that occur each year in the United States involving rifles, including so-called ‘assault rifles,’” he added.

“For example,” Haskins reported, “46% of CNN viewers and 41% of NBC viewers overestimated the number of homicides involving rifles, compared to just 19% of those who say they don’t watch network news and 18% who said Fox News is their cable news network of choice.”

Like it or not, that’s significant.

