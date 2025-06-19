In many years of teaching I’ve taken great pride in the fact the largest percentage of my instruction has not been discriminatory. Discriminatory in the sense of having only law enforcement or civilian participants in classes I teach. Mixing these two groups provides a better understanding of what the other must deal with, plus, it’s been good for each to see how the other handles things.

The problem with some people is they are often not trusting. Added to this, they often think somebody is getting something they’re not. Some time ago, we sponsored three classes for local law enforcement officers only. Sooo … I get this phone call from a guy who wants to know “What shootin’ ceecurets are you teachin’ the poolice that you ain’t showin’ us civilians?” I told him there was nothing secret, but some people just don’t get it. So here, as I see it, are the Ceecurets of Shootin’. But remember, they’re secret, so don’t tell.