Ceecurets Of Shootin'
In many years of teaching I’ve taken great pride in the fact the largest percentage of my instruction has not been discriminatory. Discriminatory in the sense of having only law enforcement or civilian participants in classes I teach. Mixing these two groups provides a better understanding of what the other must deal with, plus, it’s been good for each to see how the other handles things.
The problem with some people is they are often not trusting. Added to this, they often think somebody is getting something they’re not. Some time ago, we sponsored three classes for local law enforcement officers only. Sooo … I get this phone call from a guy who wants to know “What shootin’ ceecurets are you teachin’ the poolice that you ain’t showin’ us civilians?” I told him there was nothing secret, but some people just don’t get it. So here, as I see it, are the Ceecurets of Shootin’. But remember, they’re secret, so don’t tell.
HAVE A GUN WITH YOU IF THERE IS GOING TO BE A FIGHT
Then again, if I knew there was going to be a fight I should have scheduled a dentist appointment. I don’t know anyone who likes to go the dentist, so that should give you an idea about how much fun a gunfight is.
IF YOU HAVE A GUN YOU SHOULD PROBABLY HAVE TWO
Guns are like flashlights, one is none and two is one. Flashlights run out of batteries, guns run out of ammunition. So at minimum have extra ammunition.
LOOK AT, FOR OR THROUGH THE SIGHTS
Sighted fire is best for optimum marksmanship. Sighted fire is not possible if the bad guy is choking you to death so un-sighted fire will be good to use in that predicament. When you solve the choking predicament and the bad guy lets go of your neck, back up and use sighted fire so he doesn’t choke anybody in the future.
PRESS THE TRIGGER AS SMOOTHLY AS POSSIBLE
If you yank on the trigger you often won’t hit the target, even at close range. Then you need to be extra-careful. The doctrine of “He’s so close I can’t miss” should be replaced with “He’s so close, I’d better not miss.”
KEEP THE MUZZLE BETWEEN YOU AND THE THREAT
We are all going to die, so why make it easy by having your muzzle pointed at your feet or the sky? You might as well point it at him, them or it. And, you’re all smart enough to know you shouldn’t lead with the muzzle around corners or through doorways, right?
USE COVER AND WEAR YOUR ARMOR
You will never know if cover, concealment or your body armor will work if you don’t use it. People shoot you because they see you and they see you because you let them. Use cover to help break-up incoming projectiles and the armor will help to stop the rest of the bits.
LOAD YOUR GUN WHEN IT’S EMPTY
An empty gun is not bad luck, it’s only a reality of fighting. What you do with the gun when its empty can be bad luck. Train to keep the weapon between you and the threat, then load the gun and shoot back.
CLEAR YOUR SIGHTS
On all guns — but especially rifles — clear the muzzle, then clear the sights, before you engage a target. Many a best intention has been spoiled by an obstruction in front of the muzzle. In training, it may not be a big deal when your bullet hits a 2×4 window frame. In the “real” world a concrete ledge 3″ from the muzzle could, indeed, be very exciting.
CREATE DISTANCE FROM THE THREAT
Distance is your friend — it creates time, which can help to create better marksmanship. It’s in vogue to close with opponents, but mostly in SWAT applications. Mr. and Mrs. Homeowner (as well as most law enforcement officers) are better served to open the ground. It gives you more time to shoot if you have to, and time to make different — or better — decisions concerning the mess you’re in.
DON’T PUT YOUR HEAD UP
“Curiosity killed the cat” and if it’s good enough for a cat it ought to be good enough for us. Your head and high velocity bullets don’t mix. Shoot around protective cover not over it. If you have to shoot over, come up, shoot well, and then get your head down and don’t dally about it.