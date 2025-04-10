It's Only Your Life

Puppies Are Cute — Not Guns

For the women, it is a bold assumption that you presume to be above getting your hands dirty by defending your husband, children and yourself. Women, by what I know of them by nature, nurture, grow and care for things. The thought of taking a life is generally against the grain of the gender. However, whoever said “Hell hath no fury like a women defending her children or family” knew of what he — or she — spoke of. They display the heart of a Nazi sniper when they have to. The problem is, ladies, the skills of defending yourself with firearms or, for that matter, any tool, requires practice. The level of skill required to win cannot be drummed-up at a moment’s notice in the middle of a ﬁght. If other humans are attacking your husband and or children, the skills required must be onboard before the ﬁght starts.

This brings up the selection of which handgun to buy. I don’t care, but a handgun is supposed to be comforting in a fight — not comfortable to carry. You may have to alter your dress or lifestyle to accommodate your ability to defend yourself or your family. You will most likely fight at arms length with your choice — and your life will depend on your choice — both in effectiveness and function. Handguns are not supposed to be cute. Puppies are cute. Handguns are supposed to stop a fight. Possession of a handgun does not equate to competency. I hear “I have owned a handgun all my life.” So you know, I have a grand piano in my living room and I am not a concert pianist.

So then the scenario is, I’m attacked in the parking lot at the Wonder-Mart. I am on the ground and being kicked in the face and ribs by multiple assailants. My whatever-handgun comes clear of my retention holster and skids across the parking lot. The woman in my defense hopefully picks up the gun — or maybe takes hers from her place of carry — and shoots the snot out of the bad guys. So do you think she should know how to take off the safety and apply Marksmanship at that point? Would I like her to defend me/us with my old hand-me-down pistol that works most of the time?

The two of you should decide now, before there is blood coming from your mouth, nose and ears as you lay in some parking lot listening to the grunts of three hard-cases as they kick the life out of you, on some cold night in the future.