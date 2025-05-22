The Easy Stuff

Who? Who is that guy at my door or approaching me on the street? If I don’t know them or their intent, why would I allow them access to me or my home?

What? What’s that noise? What’s going on at that intersection? What’s that guy doing walking down the street with a rifle? Maybe I should go ask him what he is up to — or not? If I hear what I think are gunshots, maybe I should go to the “sound of the guns” to find out? Then again, maybe not.

Where? Where am I and where are other people around me? I always love the people who come up with “When I drive through the bad part of town as I take a short cut home” comment. This is America and yes, you should be able to drive whenever you like. But, sometimes when you go where trouble grows, you might have to harvest some. Take the long way home and enjoy the drive.

When? The word “when” projects the concept of time. If you knew there was going to be a fight you should leave. If you have early warning there is going to be a fight you should leave. If there’s going to be trouble, leave. Simple. Unless you have to say for some reason.

Why? Why is that guy coming into the store in August with a trench coat on? It’s not raining so I guess he’s a flasher? Or maybe there’s an armed robber lurking under that coat? Why does he continue to keep his hands in his pockets or behind his back while I am screeching “Show me your hands, put your hands where I can see them, drop any weapons!” as my .45 covers him? If a real or perceived threat to me is not complying with my requests, keep asking why. Maybe you should seek cover, maximize the distance to the threat — but do something!

I’ve had people ask, “You don’t understand Clint, it’s my job to close with the bad men.”Yeah I know. I just read about some cops in Louisiana who closed with a bad guy and continued to due so until he killed several of them. I know what cops do, I was one for some years. Too many get killed every year, so could we please consider that, on occasion, we might contemplate creating distance until the situation has a degree of clarity? Or at least until we get better control of a situation, either visually or physically?