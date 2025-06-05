Should You Simply Buy A Kazoo?
After teaching, and generally administering to many shooters over the years, I’ve come to some conclusions. I’ve often pondered the thinking behind people’s selections of guns, equipment and, perhaps most importantly of all, the reasons they attend a firearms school. I have some ideas — and maybe some answers.
Escape:
People often attend firearms schools to escape their everyday life. In a life filled with boredom and ho-hum, we sometimes go to a shooting school to be something we aren’t. This isn’t a bad thing, but I think it’s often true, and maybe we need to simply acknowledge it.
In a recent rifle school, I had a computer science student show up wearing a full set of desert camouflage. This included the current issue combat helmet, combat load bearing vest, desert boots and AR-15 dressed in a desert camouflage stock and forearm. Computer science must be a pretty tough course these days, or college is different from what I’ve been led to believe. By the way the helmet lasted for one day and then it was dumped, “’cause the thing was heavy and hot and stuff.”
It’s okay that we all like to be Spiderman, Wonder Woman, a firearms instructor or even Rambo to a degree — it’s life. But don’t fool yourself while you’re doing it.
Evasion:
Evasion is simple, and it’s not the kind of evasion you’re thinking about. Shooters will do anything, buy any device, gadget, widget, light, sight, phaser, taser, bell, button or whistle they think will solve a problem, in order to evade the real answer. These problems — whether real or perceived — will almost always fall to a serious administration of hard work and fundamentals.
Our work ethic often seems to be twisted, though. We believe a sight or a fancy thingamabob added to the weapons systems will be a cure-all. No scope will compensate for crappy trigger compression. No large magazine will make up for continuous missing of the target. No school, no matter what the doctrine, will make up for regular practice. Anyone who thinks they can go to a school for five days and shoot a course of fire that awards a Master’s certificate — and truly be a master of that weapons system — has air between their ears.
If your eyes are bad and an optic sight helps, get one. If your hands are small in size, get a pistol that fits, if a stock is too long get it fitted. Otherwise why fix what isn’t broken? Fix your lack of practice instead. I would rather be good than lucky, which means at some point I will have to work at something to be good at it. You probably do too.
Entertainment:
Funny stuff here. Many people go to school to be entertained. “What are we doing next? When do we get to go on the roof of the tower? How about Thunderville? Where’s the gas, road flare and flaming death drill? Where’s the helicopter? You know, like when are we going to get to the fun stuff like the SWAT guys do?”
You know what? This stuff on the range is the fun stuff. For example, let us “Like, you know, load safely, holster safely without shooting anyone, draw safely and shoot well and, like, hit the target.” Gunsite Training Center has a great advertisement that reads “Hard Fun.” I couldn’t agree more. You should go to school to learn, then to the range to practice competency. You want entertainment? Buy a kazoo.
Your Real World
Education: I know lots of people who have college degrees who work in jobs absolutely not related to their fields of study. Is this bad? Probably not in that context. But a firearms student should seek training that applies in their real world. If you go to school or to the range, your exercises should be directly geared to educate you in the areas you need instruction. Why practice with distraction devices and explosive charges if you’ll never see one again in your life? Practice should set up a repetition of skills that could be useful in your future.
For example, if you have a good handgun, one that works really well, then the more you should practice clearing malfunctions. You bought a good gun and because you did, you reap the rewards. And, since it works so well, you never practice malfunction problems. Fights are not like range practice — things go wrong. Your good pistol could malfunction, and suffer the thought, you didn’t practice! So, the better your gun works — the more you should practice malfunction drills. Some people learn by doing, some people learn by watching. Then again, some people never learn.
Get more personal defense content every other week!
Sign up to receive the Personal Defense newsletter.
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact