Should You Simply Buy A Kazoo?

Escape:

People often attend firearms schools to escape their everyday life. In a life filled with boredom and ho-hum, we sometimes go to a shooting school to be something we aren’t. This isn’t a bad thing, but I think it’s often true, and maybe we need to simply acknowledge it.

In a recent rifle school, I had a computer science student show up wearing a full set of desert camouflage. This included the current issue combat helmet, combat load bearing vest, desert boots and AR-15 dressed in a desert camouflage stock and forearm. Computer science must be a pretty tough course these days, or college is different from what I’ve been led to believe. By the way the helmet lasted for one day and then it was dumped, “’cause the thing was heavy and hot and stuff.”

It’s okay that we all like to be Spiderman, Wonder Woman, a firearms instructor or even Rambo to a degree — it’s life. But don’t fool yourself while you’re doing it.