The Eyes Have It

I read the article “One Eye — or Two?” (Better Shooting, Nov/Dec 2019) in the November/December issue. I’ve been a competitive shooter for over 40 years in one type of handgun competition or another. First in IMHSA, then IPSC, and IDPA with a sprinkling of bullseye and bowling pin shooting mixed in. Now, at 62, I still shoot some IDPA but only sporadically and still enjoy plinking.

Very early in my competition years, I used to shoot with one eye, and over time switched to two. I still shoot that way and I agree with the advantages stated in the article. However, that got me thinking.

I started out shooting with my weak hand (left) index finger around the front of the trigger guard. After many, many scoldings from fellow shooters, and most world-class shooters I’ve met, I reluctantly switched to gripping my strong hand with all four fingers and keeping my thumbs parallel with the gun. I struggled with that grip and found I had to fight to keep the gun stable. However, I kept the grip and practiced enough to be proficient, but was never comfortable.

Several months ago I tried my old grip, with my left hand index finger around the trigger guard and thumbs parallel, and found I was, indeed, more comfortable and steady. I’ve found the gun is pressed back into my palm better. So just why is it so wrong to shoot with the weak hand index finger around the trigger guard? I honestly don’t remember anyone giving me a reason!

Rich

Via email

Rich, it ain’t “wrong” to do what you’re doing! I don’t shoot thumbs-forward either and get beat-up for it all the time by those who do. “Dinosaur” they mutter and shake their heads. The interesting thing though is I generally out-shoot about 90 percent of the people I shoot against. I also shoot old-school Weaver, which makes them even more crazy. I used to chat with Jack Weaver on the phone now and again before he passed. I can say he laughed about the “modern” shooters. “Nobody cares how you hold the gun as long as you hit the target. At least I don’t care what they say!” Sage advice.

I’ve seen disabled shooters in wheelchairs shooting what could only be termed “unconventional” styles outshoot hot-shot shooters who enjoyed full mobility, shooting “perfect” styles. Concentration, practice and elegant trigger control out-foxes rules and regulations every time. At least in my opinion.

I once helped a woman who had severe palsy learn to shoot her J-Frame. At first, she’d miss the entire target at seven yards. Within five minutes she could keep her shots on a paper plate at seven yards. She broke every rule in the book concerning stance, grip and stability — except she put all her concentration on pulling the trigger the best she could! Stay the course! —RH