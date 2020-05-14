Pistol Caliber Carbines

Duke’s article on PCCs (March/April 2020) was a real eye-opener for me. I always thought PCCs were okay, but just a niche firearm, like Contenders — which I own. So I was surprised to learn people buy them in places where handguns are tightly restricted. Duke’s article was the first one where I’ve read that. I’ve lived in the deep South for over 45 years, so I’ve never had a problem buying any guns and that problem was off my radar. Thanks Duke, for teaching an old dog a new trick.
Marty
Via email

Marty, lots of urbanized citizens concerned about family protection turn to lever action rifles, shotguns and more modern pistol caliber carbines as a work-around if they can’t easily own handguns. I don’t think it hampers them in the least either! —RH