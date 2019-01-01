Speak Out March/April 2019

Grundy’s End?

I thoroughly enjoyed Roy’s Amos Grundy Gunsmithing story not too long ago (Nov/Dec 2018). At the end of its allotted space it was said to continue on P.96 — but it didn’t. It was a neat story, and I would have liked very much to read the remainder of it. Could you either re-run it next month, or at least print the remainder of the story in the next issue? I’d just like to see where it goes.



I also really enjoyed the various revolver articles in the same issue by Taffin and Venturino. I was very pleased indeed to see in the article “Revolver Extras” you promised your readership the revolver articles would continue. Specifically, I immensely enjoyed the articles by Taffin on the .41 Magnum, the Model 19 info and the Handloading column on wadcutters. The article on wadcutters was especially relevant since when I carry my SW629 I load it with Buffalo Bore hard-cast wadcutter anti-personnel defensive ammo.



Venturino’s article on “Esthetics in Handguns” was great too. Do indeed keep the revolver articles coming. Personally, I wish you would institute a monthly magazine called American Revolver! I’d subscribe in a heartbeat.



I really enjoyed the article by S.P. Fjestad (“Guns at Auction”) too. I’ve never been to an auction in my life, and I’ve often wondered just how it worked. Finally, it appears Tiger McKee is going to be a longstanding regular writer for your magazines, and that’s great. I look forward to his Tactics and Training column every time. Tiger has a subtle sense of humor that comes out in his articles, and I really enjoy them.

Although it goes without saying, I’ll say it anyway: I really enjoyed the reprint of the article by Connor. How is Connor these days? I do hope he’s at least holding his own. If you would please forward to him my best wishes, I would appreciate it.

Hal

Via email



It seems, Hal, we accidently confused a lot of you out there with the ending of the Amos Grundy story. It actually does end on that last page, and the “continued on” is simply to let you know the rest of the Insider column with the gossip, photos and such, follows on the other two pages. But plenty of you want to know what happens now with Amos and the “ghost” they discovered, so I feel a second part coming on! And thanks for your kind words regarding the writers and content. I assure you we’ll continue to cover everything-revolver. As a matter of fact, I hope you enjoyed the Insider (Jan/Feb issue) and the “Magical Model 12!” article. —RH

