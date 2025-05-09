Pistolsmithing: The Undoing …

Millet Sights

For example, the Millett Dual Crimp front sight. It was a good idea at the time, but today, with dovetail sights, it’s easy to replace one sight style with another. Not so much with the Millett which is no longer available. Dovetail sights were used in the 1800s by rifle makers. Too bad it took so long for them to be used in pistols. Thanks, Wayne Novak, for making them popular.

The Millet used two very large holes drilled through a semi-auto pistol slide to secure two studs with a “ball crimping” tool. This made them secure when the factory’s small tenon-style sights would fail. The Millets were offered in a few bright colors for easy sight pick-up. Today, dovetail sights are offered in dozens of styles, including Tritium inserts.

To upgrade a slide from the Millet set up to a dovetail requires a bit of welding or silver soldering to fill the two holes. I choose to have them welded. Micro tig welding fills in the holes and adds enough material to recontour the slide to the original profile. For this I use Jim French of JMF Welding. Once welded, the slide can be machined for whichever size dovetail is desired or flat-topped. Jim uses the correct filler material to allow for bluing without any visible seams.