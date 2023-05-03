18
5 Reasons To Consider
A Cross-Draw Holster
A cross-draw holster is just as it sounds, a type of gun holster worn on the opposite side of the body from the shooting hand. But why would a right-handed shooter want to wear a holster on the left side of their body or vice versa? Some of the reasons may surprise you.
1. Safety: Cross-draw holsters can be safer to use for individuals who have limited mobility due to age, body type, or previous shoulder injuries or surgery, as they do not require reaching across the body with the dominant hand.
2. Accessibility: Cross-draw holsters also allow for quick and easy access to one’s gun, particularly when driving or in a seated position, making them an ideal option for truck drivers or those who spend significant time seated behind a desk.
3. Comfort: Cross-draw holsters can be more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time because when seated, they don’t dig into the waist or hip.
4. Concealability: Whether worn inside or outside the waistband, a cross-draw holster keeps your firearm discreetly within reach. Drawing from across the torso can be less obvious than reaching for a gun on the strong side. If you perceive a possible threat, you may be able to access your handgun without drawing too much attention.
5. Versatility: Cross-draw holsters are worth considering not only for defensive everyday carry use, but also for use when hunting. By wearing a handgun holster on one’s non-dominant side, it prevents interference when walking, sitting or drawing a hunting rifle or shotgun while maintaining flexibility and quick target acquisition.
Introducing The Craft Holsters Raptor
Craft Holster’s latest cross-draw release, the Raptor, offers a whole new level of comfort for cross-draw carry. It’s the company’s first cross-draw rig featuring an open-top design, which allows instant access to the firearm, rapid draw and intuitive re-holstering.
Like other leather holsters from Craft Holsters, the Open Top Cross Draw Raptor holster is made entirely of full-grain Italian cowhide and sewn together with high-quality German threads. The most crucial parts of the holster are reinforced with double-stitching, enhancing its durability and longevity. Additionally, the holster’s opening is reinforced with an extra layer of leather, which prevents it from collapsing even after years of constant use. The back of the holster is equipped with a partial sweat guard to protect your skin from abrasion and the finish of your pistol from any moisture.
What truly sets the Raptor holster apart from the rest of leather cross-draw holsters, however, is the way it behaves on the belt. When properly attached, the holster and firearm sit at a 65-degree angle, preventing the rear end of the firearm from sticking into the carrier’s gut — a frequent source of discomfort with most traditionally-designed cross-draw gun holsters.
Critics of cross-draw carry have argued the position makes the handgun butt available to a gun grabber during a struggle, but this is not true of well-designed holsters such as the Raptor.
With two attachment points (belt slots) on the back of the holster, the Raptor also delivers great stability on the belt, which is vital for the safe everyday carry use it was designed for. It features a belt slot and belt tunnel, each compatible with 1.5 inches-wide gun belts. Although Even cross-draw holsters are meant to be carried outside the waistband, the Raptor’s ride height and narrow profile result in fairly easy and effective concealment, making the holster a good choice for both open and concealed carry.
This Open Top Cross Draw Raptor Holster is reasonably priced at $79 MSRP and available in two colors of leather — mahogany and black. It is currently available for right-handed shooters, and it works best when attached to the 10 o’clock belt position on your “weak side.” This handmade leather rig can be made for hundreds of different semi-autos and revolvers, and will quickly become your best driving or hunting companion. Like the rest of Craft Holsters’ custom leather holsters, the Raptor holster is backed up by a premium Lifetime Warranty and subject to a 30-day trial period.
To purchase the Raptor cross-draw holster, visit CraftHolsters.com.