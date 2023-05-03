A cross-draw holster is just as it sounds, a type of gun holster worn on the opposite side of the body from the shooting hand. But why would a right-handed shooter want to wear a holster on the left side of their body or vice versa? Some of the reasons may surprise you.

1. Safety: Cross-draw holsters can be safer to use for individuals who have limited mobility due to age, body type, or previous shoulder injuries or surgery, as they do not require reaching across the body with the dominant hand.

2. Accessibility: Cross-draw holsters also allow for quick and easy access to one’s gun, particularly when driving or in a seated position, making them an ideal option for truck drivers or those who spend significant time seated behind a desk.

3. Comfort: Cross-draw holsters can be more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time because when seated, they don’t dig into the waist or hip.

4. Concealability: Whether worn inside or outside the waistband, a cross-draw holster keeps your firearm discreetly within reach. Drawing from across the torso can be less obvious than reaching for a gun on the strong side. If you perceive a possible threat, you may be able to access your handgun without drawing too much attention.

5. Versatility: Cross-draw holsters are worth considering not only for defensive everyday carry use, but also for use when hunting. By wearing a handgun holster on one’s non-dominant side, it prevents interference when walking, sitting or drawing a hunting rifle or shotgun while maintaining flexibility and quick target acquisition.