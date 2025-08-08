Volquartsen Black Mamba:
Part 1
In this first installment of a three-part series, Roy Huntington introduces the Volquartsen Black Mamba, a highly accurate and reliable .22 LR pistol built on a Ruger 22/45 frame and upgraded with Volquartsen’s proprietary components. Featuring a stainless steel barrel in an aluminum shroud, a DLC-coated bolt, a crisp 2.25-lb trigger, and a compensator, the Black Mamba delivers exceptional performance—capable of sub-1-inch groups at 25 yards.
