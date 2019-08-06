Republic Forge
What Custom — Can Be
Every time I hear the name, Republic Forge, thoughts of the United States of America, a Constitutional Republic, is reinforced, stating the type of government our founding fathers wanted for our nation. We are not a democracy, there’s a huge difference!
And Forge? You know darn well it’s made the old-fashioned way, as heated steel is pounded into submission, tightening its very molecular core, making it stronger, more malleable. I couldn’t think of a better name for a gun manufacturer.
Thought Inspiring
After learning about Republic Forge, images of American made 1911’s bursting with pride, patriotism and perfection, will fill your mind, every time you hear their name.
“And to the Republic, for which we stand, one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” These words are the backbone of what America stands for. The very meaning may be waning according to some — but to Republic Forge, they’re still words to live by.
New Beginnings
Bob Maw purchased Republic Forge December 28, 2017 from the previous owner. He saw an opportunity to make the best damn 1911 money could buy, for people who actually shoot — and made by shooters. He wanted to build guns with museum quality beauty and world-class accuracy.
Tough standards indeed, but with a crew of skilled gunsmiths and artisans, I think Bob Maw is well on his way to making 1911’s in a class all by themselves, labeled as “working art.”
A lifelong 1911 aficionado and collector, the former chopper pilot, lawyer and current judge has an impressive collection of 1911’s, including a few of John Moses Browning’s original tool room prototypes. How cool is that?
Ya’ Get What You Pay For
Anything of quality comes with a price, especially when it’s hand-fitted, polished and tuned by hand. Others tout CNC machining, but machines are just that. They can’t “feel” when something is painstakingly fit to perfection, as the slide travels along the frame grooves, or the trigger is releasing the sear. It’s this “feel” truly custom guns offer, and what Republic Forge strives to achieve.
Banging Billets
Every Republic Forge starts life as a 6.5-pound billet of 4140 steel. It’s heated to 1,400 degrees and then pounded roughly into shape. It’s this pounding that forges the metal, giving it strength as the metal is squashed on a molecular level.
The frame is then painstakingly milled on one of two Bridgeport Mills in the Republic Forge Shop. This gets it to its roughly final shape. The same is true of the slide, only it starts out at around two pounds. The parts are then hand-fitted the old-fashioned way, with lots of handwork and that special “feel” only obtainable with hand fitting.
Build Your Own
Bob starts each new project gun with a phone conversation with the customer. The needs are discussed, as well as expectation, along with how fancy, or traditional you choose to go. You may want a simple bluing job replicating your granddads old 1911. Or just maybe you want the ultimate 1911, with every accruement available, including engraving, inlays, sporting mastodon ivory stocks and more — and Republic Forge can accommodate those needs. This is a true custom shop, where you’re in control, and each and every gun is built to the customer’s specifications.
Tank Test
I’ve had the opportunity to shoot several Republic Forge 1911’s in various configurations at a media event hosted at the prestigious Gunsite Academy. Everything from a 9mm Commander-sized 1911, to a long-slide 10mm were shot. Every gun functioned without mishap, which is no big surprise. Shooting steel at 25 and 50 yards was almost monotonously boring, but seeing the tight clusters of splattered paint on the steel let you know these guns shot as good as they looked.
While Republic Forge may not suit everyone’s budget, give them a call and ask about options. You just may be pleasantly surprised. As “His Editorship” likes to say, “Sell some of your commodity plastic guns you rarely use and buy one really good one!” I couldn’t agree more.
For more info: www.republicforge.com
Phone: (505) 659-6289