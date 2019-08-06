Banging Billets

Every Republic Forge starts life as a 6.5-pound billet of 4140 steel. It’s heated to 1,400 degrees and then pounded roughly into shape. It’s this pounding that forges the metal, giving it strength as the metal is squashed on a molecular level.



The frame is then painstakingly milled on one of two Bridgeport Mills in the Republic Forge Shop. This gets it to its roughly final shape. The same is true of the slide, only it starts out at around two pounds. The parts are then hand-fitted the old-fashioned way, with lots of handwork and that special “feel” only obtainable with hand fitting.