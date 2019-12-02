You Asked For It —
So We Built It!
American Handgunner Special Edition .45 ACP 1911 in collaboration with Les Baer Custom
We Put Our Name On This For You
It’s only natural the world’s best handgun magazine teamed up with Les Baer Custom to create an exclusive celebration of both the classic John Browning 1911 design — and the custom touches our readers want to see! The result is this stunning Special Edition 1911 from Les Baer celebrating American Handgunner’s 45 years breaking new ground covering the 1911 — and showcasing the timeless lines and engineering of this distinctive piece of American history.
John Browning’s original 5" barrel design and full-size Government frame offer the advantages shooters have relied upon for more than 100 years. The quintessential caliber for this very special handgun is, of course, .45 ACP. American Handgunner editor Roy Huntington has worked with readers for years, collecting the custom features they most admire. Now, we’ve worked with Les Baer to bring to life this collaboration between Handgunner’s readers and Les Baer Custom. Taking advantage of today’s technology and design enhancements — while merging reader ideas — Les Baer Custom has added features John Browning likely never dreamed of.
Among the Many Features Are:
• National Match frame, slide and barrel
• Custom-fitted stainless barrel bushing
• Fitted frame and slide
• Lowered and flared ejection port
• Tuned, polished extractor
• Baer extended ejector
• Baer checkered slide stop
• Baer speed trigger with crisp 4-pound pull
• Baer deluxe Commander style hammer
• Fitted sear and disconnector
• Baer Beavertail grip safety with pad
• Flat serrated steel mainspring housing
• Beveled magazine well
• Polished feed ramp and throated barrel
• Baer extended tactical safety
• High checkered front strap at 30 LPI
• Reliability tuning
• “Tactical Package” offering slight rounding of corners
Additional Custom Touches Include:
• American Handgunner logo
• Custom serial numbers from AH00001
• Special double-diamond black and blue VZ grips
• Brushed hard chrome lower with blued top end
• Rolo adjustable sights with Tritium night sight inserts
• Guaranteed to shoot 3" groups at 50 yards
• Two Baer premium 8-round magazines
• Signed insert card certifying pistol by serial number
These guns can be ordered now. Serial numbers will sell out fast so to get on board for early production numbers make sure you contact the Les Baer Custom shop soon and reserve your gun! This special edition showcases features thousands of Handgunner readers have asked for over the years. Now’s your chance to own an instant family heirloom, and unlike so many collectibles collecting dust on a shelf — this one can be put to work defending your family.
It's an all-American handgun for all American Handgunners!
For more info:
www.lesbaer.com
(563) 289-2126
[email protected]