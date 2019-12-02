You Asked For It...

We Put Our Name On This For You

It’s only natural the world’s best handgun magazine teamed up with Les Baer Custom to create an exclusive celebration of both the classic John Browning 1911 design — and the custom touches our readers want to see! The result is this stunning Special Edition 1911 from Les Baer celebrating American Handgunner’s 45 years breaking new ground covering the 1911 — and showcasing the timeless lines and engineering of this distinctive piece of American history.



John Browning’s original 5" barrel design and full-size Government frame offer the advantages shooters have relied upon for more than 100 years. The quintessential caliber for this very special handgun is, of course, .45 ACP. American Handgunner editor Roy Huntington has worked with readers for years, collecting the custom features they most admire. Now, we’ve worked with Les Baer to bring to life this collaboration between Handgunner’s readers and Les Baer Custom. Taking advantage of today’s technology and design enhancements — while merging reader ideas — Les Baer Custom has added features John Browning likely never dreamed of.