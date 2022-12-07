In a hands-on scuffle, a short barrel could do you some favors, especially in a bar in the Old West. In this First Look, Nic Lenze shows you the single-action Heritage Barkeep Boot.

The Barkeep Boot features a hammer firing system, manual safety, classical notched rear sight, and black oxide barrel, frame, and cylinder finish. It’s available with a custom gray pearl or custom wood black grips.

For more information, visit heritagemfg.com.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next First Look video is live, or sign up for the weekly First Look email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.