Okay, I’m set up at about 12 yards. We’ve got six rounds of Black Hills 148 grain full wadcutter target loads. They’re fun to shoot, no recoil, I really like it. They’re accurate, so let’s see what happens here.

Okay, let’s go see how we did but I think we did pretty good.

Well, you know, that’s really not too bad. We’re at about 12 yards like I said and I was shooting double action. One of the reasons why I like to shoot those target wadcutters is that not only will they shoot up to the potential of a gun, but they’re just pleasant to shoot. I think had I had a rest this would have been more like one tight sort of clustered group.

Let’s shoot some .357 Magnums and shoot a little faster and see what happens.

We’ve got six SIG 125 grain V-Crown .357 Magnums. It’s a pretty stout

load, and I’ll be honest with you, I don’t really recommend that’s what you carry in a gun like this. I think one of the high performance .38 Special loads is really all you need because you’ll see this generates quite a bit of fire and brimstone.

Let’s do a cylinder dump here and see what it looks like.

Okay, well that’s interesting because I actually had a center hold and so for some reason these high velocity light bullets seem to be shooting a little low right. I actually recall that from when I wrote the article it did seem to shoot a little low right. So it seems to be well zeroed with the lighter .38 Special loads although even that was just a little bit low. But that’s the beauty of having that front sight that you can take out and adjust the height on.