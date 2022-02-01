Online Exclusive: A Wonderful Time of Year

Ruger's Wrangler .22LR Bird's Head Revolver

By Roy Huntington
Wheelgunners — Here it is! Special Assignments Editor Roy Huntington looks at Ruger’s new Wrangler revolver chambered in .22LR. These handguns feature a Cerakote finish with a blade front and integral notch rear sights. This revolver is perfect for everyone! For more information visit Ruger.com.

