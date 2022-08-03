Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK
The Ultimate Summer Carry
Summer may be winding down, but temperatures are up around most of the country. If you’re having a hard time carrying in summer clothes, this First Look is for you. Nic Lenze takes a look at the Fanny SACK from Spiritus Systems.
Transcript
What’s up, dudes! Welcome another First Look. Today, we’re going to be looking at the Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK.
Now, fanny packs have been out of style for a while now but something that us gun people know is that practicality is often more important than style. But, it doesn’t mean that your practical things can’t have some style.
I really like this Fanny SACK because of all of them it’s the sleekest. It looks the most normal, it doesn’t scream to everybody that I have a gun and I needed to start using it because it started heating up here, and as much as I love pants it’s too hot.
These are my favorite shorts they are from TACHUNTFISH and unfortunately, they don’t have belt loops so my next best thing was a fanny pack.
Now, I did a bunch of research to see which fanny pack I liked best and I ultimately came down to this one. The main reason is because I like the interior. So, the interior is covered in loop so you can attach a holster. Or, you could also use this as a medical pouch for a hike or if you’re just at the range not doing holster work and you want to have medical nearby without having a full belt.
It also has this front admin pouch — it’s not very big but it’s big enough. Oh, I got a bunch of rounds in there from shooting something else. It’s enough for an ID, credit card, carry permit, FLP card, or whatever you need in there that’s pretty slim.
But, this one has served me well and I used it pretty often.
The Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK — SACK stands for sub-abdominal carry kit — is, I think is a perfect size. It also has something I really like which are these straps here along the side where you can hook a knife or put your chapstick or whatever. I usually use it for a flashlight.
The front pouch is a little bit small, but you don’t need your whole wallet, right? If you’re wearing this, you’re out on the water somewhere or somewhere you’re not wearing conventional pants with belt loops.
I like these pull tabs. There’s enough there you can grab it without slipping out of your fingers — that’s important, right? I might add something else to make that a little more robust, but the zippers work pretty flawlessly every time. I’ve never had them get stuck.
The zipper wraps around the top just a little bit, but not enough that you’re going to get hung up on a corner. I’ve had no trouble drawing from this. It takes a little getting used to, and it’s not the fastest thing ever, but you can do it.
I am carrying P365X in here and I would say that’s kind of right at the limit, especially if you’re using a holster. This one comes off of a Crossbreed Belly Band and just velcros right onto the loop on the inside.
I had mentioned if you’re hiking you can carry this as a medical kit. Take the gun out, you can carry that on your hip or wherever else you want to carry it and you can secure your medical gear to this loop if you’d like, and have two separate sections — little boo-boo stuff and more serious stuff. I use it all the time, and I don’t see myself slowing down anytime soon.
So, there you have it! That’s the Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK.
Remember to carry often, stay safe and we’ll see you around!
Gear List
Fanny SACK: Spiritus Systems, spiritussystems.com
Ears: Axil GS Extreme, goaxil.com
Eyes: Magpul Explorer XL, magpul.com
Shirt: Raven Wing Limited, ravenwinglimited.com
Shorts: TACHUNTFISH Poppies of War, tachuntfish.com
Watch: 5.11 Tactical Division Digital, 511tactical.com
