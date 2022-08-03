Transcript

What’s up, dudes! Welcome another First Look. Today, we’re going to be looking at the Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK.

Now, fanny packs have been out of style for a while now but something that us gun people know is that practicality is often more important than style. But, it doesn’t mean that your practical things can’t have some style.

I really like this Fanny SACK because of all of them it’s the sleekest. It looks the most normal, it doesn’t scream to everybody that I have a gun and I needed to start using it because it started heating up here, and as much as I love pants it’s too hot.

These are my favorite shorts they are from TACHUNTFISH and unfortunately, they don’t have belt loops so my next best thing was a fanny pack.

Now, I did a bunch of research to see which fanny pack I liked best and I ultimately came down to this one. The main reason is because I like the interior. So, the interior is covered in loop so you can attach a holster. Or, you could also use this as a medical pouch for a hike or if you’re just at the range not doing holster work and you want to have medical nearby without having a full belt.

It also has this front admin pouch — it’s not very big but it’s big enough. Oh, I got a bunch of rounds in there from shooting something else. It’s enough for an ID, credit card, carry permit, FLP card, or whatever you need in there that’s pretty slim.

But, this one has served me well and I used it pretty often.