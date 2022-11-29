In this week’s First Look, Roy Huntington details how he went from a prideful Hellcat-packer to a Hellcat-less husband. Take a look at the Springfield Armory Hellcat in Robin’s Egg Blue.

Robin’s Egg Blue is just one of two new specialized colors available for Springfield’s Hellcat and Hellcat Pro 9mm pistols — the other being a “Burnt Bronze” Cerakote finish.

For more information, visit springfield-armory.com.

