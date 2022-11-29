Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

From Hellcat-Packer To
A Hellcat-Less Husband

Roy Loses His Robin's Egg Blue Springfield Armory Hellcat
Written By Ashley McGee
3

In this week’s First Look, Roy Huntington details how he went from a prideful Hellcat-packer to a Hellcat-less husband. Take a look at the Springfield Armory Hellcat in Robin’s Egg Blue.

Robin’s Egg Blue is just one of two new specialized colors available for Springfield’s Hellcat and Hellcat Pro 9mm pistols — the other being a “Burnt Bronze” Cerakote finish.

For more information, visit springfield-armory.com.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next First Look video is live, or sign up for the weekly First Look email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Handloader:...
If you had asked me 10 years ago if the .380 was a good cartridge for personal defense, I may have replied, “Marginal, at best.” But I have to admit the...
Read Full Article
roy Huntington with springfield armory hellcat in robins egg blue
Springfield...
In this week's First Look, Roy Huntington details how he went from a prideful Hellcat-packer to a Hellcat-less husband. Take a look at the Springfield...
Read Full Article
Gunnysack:...
I recently picked up extended magazines for my M&P9 C.O.R.E., but my old magazine holders just weren’t up to carrying these longer and heavier mags....
Read Full Article