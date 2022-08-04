Rimfire handguns are some of the most fun around, especially when it comes to competitive shooting. That’s why Nic Lenze pulled the TaurusTX 22 Competition for today’s installment of From the Rental Wall.

The TaurusTX 22 Competition is a full-size, semi-auto rimfire pistol featuring an upgraded, red dot optics-ready slide and 5″ threaded Bull Barrel assembly. It comes with a suppressor adapter collar so that it can be used with a suppressor. The suppressor adapter collar features an external thread of 1/2-28, which is compatible with the majority of .22LR suppressors available on the market.