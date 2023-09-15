Alarm in Albuquerque

What the heck is happening in Albuquerque? The Governor of New Mexico just outlawed carrying guns despite the U.S. and State Constitution, along with countless instances of case law. Has she lost her mind, or is this the precursor of things to come? The Gun Cranks dissect the end game of this unbelievable move.

Email [email protected] to share your two cents.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Hand-packed in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to https://4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% OFF your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today!

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.