Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Alarm in Albuquerque

Written By Brent Wheat
5

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

What the heck is happening in Albuquerque? The Governor of New Mexico just outlawed carrying guns despite the U.S. and State Constitution, along with countless instances of case law. Has she lost her mind, or is this the precursor of things to come? The Gun Cranks dissect the end game of this unbelievable move.

Email [email protected] to share your two cents.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Hand-packed in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to https://4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% OFF your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today!

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

red and white text that reads
Alarm in Albuquerque
What the heck is happening in Albuquerque? The Governor of New Mexico just outlawed carrying guns despite the U.S. and State Constitution, along with...
Read Full Article
No Great Surprise
In politics, as well as business, timing is everything. Dave Workman takes a look at current events and tests the theory.
Read Full Article
Meshach...
Each fall, Tank reaches for the familiar, dog-eared book, Forty-Four Years, The Life of a Hunter — the autobiography of Meshach Browning.
Read Full Article