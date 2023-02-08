Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

How To Shoot Down
A Chinese Spy Balloon ... Or Not

Written By Brent Wheat
The Japanese figured an armed American behind every blade of grass was formidable. What will the Chinese think when they develop all those spy balloon photos of gun-totin’ Americans pointing their rifles at the sky? The Gun Cranks discuss the feasibility of spy balloon defense using their handguns, shotguns and rifles. Will the manliest of all rifles, the .50 caliber, cut it?

