Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Introducing The
"Hold My Beer" Awards

Written By Brent Wheat
We’ve all heard them uttered. Those famous last words right before someone does something dumb or dangerous, or in most cases, both … “Hold my beer!” This week, the Gun Cranks scoured the internet (and yes, got paid to do so) in order to bring you the first-ever “Hold My Beer” Awards. Do you agree with who won?

Have a video you’d like to nominate. Email us at [email protected].

