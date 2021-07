Resident Gun Cranks — Brent Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington answer the question, “should you carry where you shouldn’t?” They also discuss, “how old does ammo have to be before it’s too old?” Plus, which air gun is best and how much hot air do your really need? The Gun Cranks are at it again!

