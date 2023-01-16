.38 & .357 Cast Bullet Origin Story A Brief History of Keith, Sharpe, and Mould Makers

Industry Adoption

The Cramer Bullet Mould Company started around 1937, making nice multi-cavity vented molds, including their 158-grain #26 for the .38/.357. Lachmiller got into the loading tool business in 1952, offering well-made two- and three-cavity vented molds in 1969, which included their 150-grain #358. Cramer and Lachmiller sold out to RCBS in the late 1970s, as did short-lived Ohaus.

SAECO’s history is pretty murky, but Redding now owns their reloading equipment line. They offer a plain-based .358 SWC #382, #388, which appears to be a bevel base version of the same thing and #393, a 162-grain gas-checked SWC.

Lyman dropped the ball when it came to a 158-grain semi-wadcutter bullet design of their own. First, in the 1936 Ideal Handbook #32, they offered their oddball/ridiculous 357443 mold with its all-wrong driving bands and nearly useless crimping groove.

Things got a bit better in 1939 when the 156-grain design 357446 showed up as the “Standard bullet for .357 Magnum” in #33. In the mid-1960s, Skeeter Skelton allowed as to how it was “sorta” okay, but not nearly as good as Ray Thompson’s very popular gas-checked, double-crimp-grooved 358156, which debuted in #40 in 1955.

Late to the party, the sensible 358477 showed up in the 41st edition of the Lyman Reloading Handbook in 1957. It sported Elmer’s three equal-width driving bands (well, almost) and a large rounded blunt instead of flat nose shape. It lacked the deep flat-bottomed lube groove, using a round bottom groove instead. If it weren’t for that, Elmer might have approved, sort of.

The change to his lube groove shape ticked Elmer off so thoroughly 20 or so years earlier he turned to H&G to make his mold designs and told readers about them and SAECO ever after. In recent years Lyman has finally been returning to the flat-bottomed lube grooves.

Besides the SAECO and Lyman designs, RCBS offers their plain based 38-150-SWC (originally called 38-150-KT for “Keith Type”) and gas-checked 358-158-SWC designs. Most commercial bullet casters today use Magma molds and casting machines. Magma offers three “Keith Style” molds, 38-145 FB, 38-150 SWC BB (bevel base) and 38-158 SWC BB.

Back in the day, Hoch, NEI, Yankee, Rapine and Modern-Bond also made highly regarded bullet molds that included copies, modifications, variations and permutations of Elmer’s designs. They all have disappeared as their owners aged out. H&G closed its doors in 1999. Cast bullet aficionados pay big money these days for those old cast iron molds.

Times change and beautiful CNC-machined brass and aluminum molds that are variations or copies of the classic and current .357/.358 SWCs are available today from Arsenal Molds, Accurate Molds, NOE Bullet Moulds, MP-Molds and probably others that have escaped my notice. Lee’s designs in aluminum molds are excellent.

Cast lead projectiles go back to the very beginnings of firearms. But no other cast bullet has a history as rich as the modern .357/.358 semi-wadcutter design.

