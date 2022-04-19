A Primer about Primers

We all know the primer is that little device that makes a cartridge fire when struck by a firing pin. Not being a chemist or an engineer, I’ve always taken it for granted. But now I figure if I’m going to get serious about reloading, I ought to know a little bit about what makes it work, and especially how to ensure I’m using the right primer for the job.

Years of experimentation with various ignition methods moved shooters through the world of matchlocks, wheellocks, flintlocks, percussion caps, pinfires, and rimfires, to the primer-ignited centerfire cartridges we use today. There’s no real sense in delving into rimfire as the process of spreading the reloading compound around the inside rim of the cartridge doesn’t lend itself to reloading.

Centerfire cartridges utilize one of two types of primer. Berdan primers were invented by an American named Hiram Berdan, and Boxer primers were invented by Englishman Edward Boxer. The Berdan primer features an anvil (with two or three tiny flash holes) as part of the primer pocket of the cartridge, while the Boxer has the anvil (with only one flash hole) built directly into the primer cup. Interestingly, their use is almost 100% inverted from where they were invented. American-manufactured ammo utilizes Boxer primers, while a lot of European ammo is made using Berdan primers. The performance of either type is about the same but reloading with Berdan primers is very difficult. I guess they don’t have many do-it-yourselfers in Europe. Thankfully, reloading with Boxer primers is a relatively simple process.