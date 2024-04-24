I Carry, You Carry
Recently, I showed you mine and asked if you’d be willing to share yours — daily carry choices, that is. Hey, we all have unique situations, needs, abilities and priorities, so I figured there are some learning opportunities arising from a discussion over concealed carry choices. The “why” behind such decisions is the important part.
As a quick refresher for daily carry, I lean towards a “larger” handgun. I don’t mean more powerful or necessarily one with more capacity, although those things can be considered benefits. I’m talking about being physically larger. More hand-filling. Longer sight radius. Better gun-to-hand contact. More weight to aid recoil management. The why is simple. I can better control a physically larger gun than a tiny pocket wonder. When under stress or in a hurry, I can shoot one with better control and accuracy.
The bottom line? I am more confident shooting a proper, full-sized pistol — think something like a 1911, GLOCK 19 or larger, or SIG P226 or P229. Recently, I’ve zeroed in on a Staccato 2011 P model. I took off the magazine well for carry, but even still, it’s every bit as large as a Government 1911 and thicker, thanks to its double-stack 9mm design.
Ask, and Ye Shall Receive
Anyway, at the end of that piece, I asked anyone so inclined to write in and share their carry choices, with particular emphasis on the “why” part. Again, we all have different needs and priorities, so I figured it would be a great way to learn from each other. Wow! Did the mail come in! Thank you for that. While I can’t publish every response, I would like to share a handful here in hopes of sharing our fellow gun owners’ experiences.
Another PX4 Aficionado (I'm One Too)
“Up until about two years ago, I carried a very personalized G26 with Pearce mag extensions to accommodate my XXL hands. Originally, it rode “Mexican Carry” style behind my left hip … no holster. Then, I moved to a CompTac Universal rig (similar to what I had used in competition for many years with a variety of auto-pistols).
Then I got a wild hair & decided to move to a DA/SA. Philosophy: if I can accurately shoot this platform, I can manage anything. I moved to a PX4, and after months of trial-and-error testing holster combinations, I finally settled on a Simply Rugged Cuda, a strong-side holster that accommodates my full-size and compact carry PX4s (for deeper cover). For me, this is a more comfortable setup to carry and easier to contend with in a Walmart “stall,” if you get my drift.
I prefer the full-size, but often, depending upon the required attire, I may switch to the compact. I train with both, but more often with the full-size because it “fits my mitts.” I have found that if it fits the mitts … accuracy & speed will improve so long as I adhere to the fundamentals.”
— Gregg
Living Large
“Good afternoon. You carry interesting choices. I’m not much for carrying full-size. I’m too full-size myself. Maybe you can do an article on carry options for us fat guys.
I tend to make gun choices based on where I’m going. If it’s a mall run or shopping center, thinking possible multiple targets, I carry a Smith & Wesson CSX. Pocket carry works with a pocket holster. If I’m going to one of the local city or county parks, people are not the main threat here. I worry more about four-legged and covered-in-fur types. Or the four-legged people eaters. Gators!!! Then I might carry The Governor! Options are great.
If I’m carrying small, I love my Model 60. .357! Yes, I carry full-house .357!
I know my skill level and I set up for close quarters. I see it as hard to prove self-defense if contact is more than 15 yards. That’s how I practice. More distance, other options.
I do use off-body carry at times. Usually, only the model 60 or if I’m carrying large.”
— Papa Gus
Carry 4!
“Thanks for sharing your EDC line-up with us. Using the same template, I will share my top four carry guns. The primary go-to EDC gun is a SIG 365 XL carried in a strongside IWB Concealment Express (“Rounded”) Kydex Holster at 3:30 position. I also alternate between a GLOCK 19 or 26 depending on clothing, mood, and destination with the same type, brand, and position of holster. For super low-profile carry, I use a Ruger LCP in a Desantis pocket holster. I always also carry a spare mag for whichever gun I have at the time.”
— Larry
Cooler Times
“In cooler weather and when I’m not going to be in and out of the car, I carry a 1911 Compact in 9mm in a Galco 400 leather belt holster with a jacket. I carried the 1911 in the Marine Corps in Vietnam and am comfortable with it, ready to shoot. When I’m in and out of the car most of the day, I carry a snub-nosed .38/.357 revolver in a Sticky that alternates between the side pocket of the car/truck or tucked in my belt at 6 o’clock. Two speed loaders are usually tucked in my pocket. I’ve never found a comfortable driving configuration and the revolver adds some safety in the multiple handling. In warm weather, I resort to the revolver in the Sticky or a Galco 118 belt holster and a no-tuck shirt. I don’t use optics.”
— Byron
Another Full-Sized Fan
“Thanks for including the link for response. Here’s mine:
90% of the time: Para-Ordnance LDA .45, with accuracy and reliability job from Cylinder & Slide. My agency did not permit single action. Carried IWB strong side in a CrossBreed. I would prefer my self-built Commander, but CA limits me to three guns on the permit, and since that was my duty weapon…
10% of the time: S&W Shield 2.0, 9mm, with an integral green laser, Apex trigger, and night sights. Carried appendix in a simple kydex holster made for me by my son.
On occasion: S&W 342 PD, Spegel Secret Service grips. This was my duty back-up. Carried variously (depending on wardrobe) in Renegade ankle holster, Kramer horsehide/kydex pocket holster, or TUFF pocket holster with speed strip pocket.”
— Dan
2:00 Carry
“I carry a Springfield Hellcat in a leather Triple K inside the waistband at about 2:00, mostly. Sometimes, I pocket carry an LCP or LCR. Four months in summer and fall are spent in Alaska, and my daily carry is a GLOCK 29 in Desantis Cozy Partner leather in the same position.”
— Mark
Pocket Carry
“I pocket carry everyday with a SIG P365 in a Ronin Leather pocket holster. It’s a very well-made and practical holster similar to the one in your article. Spare magazine in a magazine carrier sold by 1791.
My wardrobe varies not at all day to day: cargo pants by Galls and whatever weather dictates for shirts , vests, etc. Galls trousers have a cell phone pocket directly in front of the right front pocket. The cell phone’s location completely prevents the handgun underneath it from printing.
I enjoy carrying and shooting J-frames. Have two 642s, one just like yours and the second with the cylinder not cut for moon clips.
The few times that I carry the 642 is when traveling by car and then with an ankle holster by Five Shot Leather. I found that the outdoor work and hobbies that I enjoy put a lot of dirt of all kinds into my pockets, and the 365 is easily cleaned compared to removing the side plate on a revolver.
This has worked very well for me for many years.”
— Steve
Vintage
“As you’ve requested, my three carry options include:
A vintage S&W model 49 that I carry with specialized short-barrel Gold Dot ammo. It has a master trigger job from Oregunsmithing, who does excellent work on S&W and Ruger revolvers. The trigger pull is butter smooth, and I like that with its style hammer shroud. I can fire it in a single action if need be (as when dispatching snakes). I carry it in an Ultra Custom series inside the waistband holster from 1791 holsters.
A SIG SAUER 365 XMacro, loaded with 124-grain HP ammo worn inside the waistband style kydex holster by We The People Holsters (WTPH). I chose the WTPH holster option due to the fact that they make an attachment that allows me to unhitch it from my on-body IWB position to a fixed position in my pickup (on the console), which allows me to extract it much more quickly while seated and driving. It sits secure even on rough roads and is quickly accessible … a nice option provided by WTPH that allows me to simply clip it to the console and remains positively secured. The setup allows me to have a couple of carry options while traveling as it easily removes when making stops, or I need to return it to my on-body position.
I am partial to revolvers, so I am fond of several other S&Ws for hunting that I carry in conventional outside belt carry, and normally my favorite is a 3.5″ ported barrel S&W old model Model 66 in a custom El Paso Saddlery Tom Threeperson’s style holster, carried with Federal HST or Remington SJHP usually in 158-grain weight.
So, those are my most recent primary go-to firearms for concealed and open carry when hunting.
Thanks for your great article and asking we share our favorites.”
— Fil T
Out of Space!
There are many more letters, but we can’t fit them all here. I’m still in the process of replying to those of you not mentioned here. Thanks again for all of the input on the topic. Hopefully, our other readers will get some useful tips! Until next time …
