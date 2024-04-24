I Carry, You Carry

Recently, I showed you mine and asked if you’d be willing to share yours — daily carry choices, that is. Hey, we all have unique situations, needs, abilities and priorities, so I figured there are some learning opportunities arising from a discussion over concealed carry choices. The “why” behind such decisions is the important part.

As a quick refresher for daily carry, I lean towards a “larger” handgun. I don’t mean more powerful or necessarily one with more capacity, although those things can be considered benefits. I’m talking about being physically larger. More hand-filling. Longer sight radius. Better gun-to-hand contact. More weight to aid recoil management. The why is simple. I can better control a physically larger gun than a tiny pocket wonder. When under stress or in a hurry, I can shoot one with better control and accuracy.

The bottom line? I am more confident shooting a proper, full-sized pistol — think something like a 1911, GLOCK 19 or larger, or SIG P226 or P229. Recently, I’ve zeroed in on a Staccato 2011 P model. I took off the magazine well for carry, but even still, it’s every bit as large as a Government 1911 and thicker, thanks to its double-stack 9mm design.