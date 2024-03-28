I’ll show you mine if you show me yours. I’m talking about the carry guns that actually get daily “out-and-about” concealed carry use. Around here, we spend a lot of time talking about (and testing) a wide variety of guns and gear, so excepting the days spent doing formal evaluations of new carry guns and holster rigs, I thought it might be helpful to share the guns that have more recently occupied the lion’s share of my more discretionary carry time.

Not too long ago, I took a look back at the shooting gear I actually use the most. It was somewhat enlightening, as the results of an honest look were somewhat different from what I would have guessed before I stopped and took an objective inventory of the gear I actually packed on every range trip. There’s a similar phenomenon at play with concealed-carry guns and holsters. When I stopped to consider the question, three sets of guns and gear seemed to occupy the oversized GunVault at my desk, where I keep my loaded and ready-to-go carry guns.