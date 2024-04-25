Skeeter’s Handloading Philosophy

.38 Special

Skeeter loaded more .38 Specials than any other caliber, a common theme for most handgunners. The .38 Special was the first handgun cartridge I handloaded for, too. What home didn’t have a .38 Special? Skeeter wasn’t a fan of full wadcutter bullets or ultra-light loads for the .38 Special. He was a fan, however, of the Lyman 357446 and the gas checked 358156, casting them 1 to 15 tin-in-lead and sized .357”.

He noted, “As accurate as wadcutters are at close range, these bullets cut just as clean a hole in the target and maintain accuracy and killing power at much longer distances.”

For heavy-duty .38 Special and .357 Magnum loads, Skeeter used the 358156 gas check slugs because they wouldn’t lead the barrel like plain base bullets. He thought the 358156 was the most accurate cast bullet he had ever used and an excellent game-getter.

The HP version offered spectacular expansion, while the solid provided the best in penetration and shock, being particularly good for taking small table game without excessive meat damage.

The 358156’s two crimp grooves added versatility to the slug. The top groove was used for loading .357 cases and standard velocity .38 Special loads, while the lower crimp groove was used for the .38 Special. This increased powder capacity while lowering pressures. Skeeter used a heavy load of 13.5 grains of 2400. It was his favorite, giving him around 1150 fps out of most guns.

For the .357 Magnum, Skeeter preferred 15 grains of 2400 for better accuracy, less recoil and longer case life.

Note: The heavy .38 Special cartridges should only be fired from .357 Magnum revolvers or .45 frame .38 Special sixguns such as the Colt SA, Colt New Service or S&W .38-44. Skeeter carried this round for everyday use in his .357 guns, having taken more game with it than any other handload, up to and including antelope, turkey and javelina.